"I hope we go head-on" - Undefeated Johan Estupinan wants an all-out brawl vs. Taiki Naito

Johan Estupinan is calling for an all-out war when he faces Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6. The two striking specialists are set to collide in a flyweight Muay Thai encounter, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Colombian rising star expressed hope that neither he nor his Japanese opponent will take a step back when the action begins, aiming to deliver a show-stealing performance that fans won't soon forget.

Estupinan said:

"I hope we go head-on, that we give the great that everyone wants to see."

If Estupinan's past performances in the world's largest martial arts organization are any indication, he's more than capable of living up to his word.

Since his thunderous 27-second knockout in his promotional debut last year, the 22-year-old has racked up four electrifying wins on the grand stage, with two coming by way of knockout.

Most recently, Estupinan edged out fellow up-and-comer Johan Ghazali in a thrilling three-round clash at ONE 170 this past January. That string of victories has firmly established 'Panda Kick' as one of the top contenders in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Johan Estupinan faces serious threat from Taiki Natio at ONE Fight Night 32

Standing across from Johan Estupinan at ONE Fight Night 32 is no easy test. However, Taiki Naito, a seasoned veteran in ONE Championship's striking ranks, has built an impressive résumé over 13 bouts across both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Although he's coming off a 1-2 skid in his last three kickboxing matches, the Japanese warrior now returns to his Muay Thai roots — and he's hungry to reclaim the momentum by topping Estupinan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on Prime Video.

