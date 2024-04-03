“I hope I can be there too” – Former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon eyes ONE Championship’s US show

Superbon is eager to get himself a spot on either one of ONE Championship's returning on-ground US shows this year.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and top pound-for-pound kickboxer have been wanting to bring his all-action style to North America for some time, and that desire only leveled up after the promotion confirmed their return to the States with ONE 168 and ONE 170, which goes down in September and November, respectively.

Speaking to MMA India, Superbon bared his goal to feature on one of those cards, primarily eying ONE 168: Denver, which features two of his compatriots in a pair of thrilling champion vs. champion showdowns.

The 33-year-old said:

"That card looks very exciting for me, that one in September. I hope I can be there too, fighting on the card."

Last week, the world's largest martial arts organization confirmed two five-round barnburners that will go down at ONE 168.

Stamp Fairtex move up a division to face Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE strawweight MMA world title to become a two-division MMA queen. In addition to that, Superlek Kiatmoo9 gets his chance to become a two-sport world champion when he faces Jonathan Haggerty for the latter's bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

All four athletes, arguably the finest in their craft, head into the Ball Arena in Denver with their impressive winning run at stake.

ONE 168: Denver will broadcast live on Friday, September 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 24, at 10am MT on Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, ONE 170 will emanate live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, November 8. Both cards will air in U.S. primetime.

A win for Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 58 could land him a spot on ONE's US shows

Superbon can stake a claim to fight on ONE Championship's on-ground US shows should he come out on top in his interim featherweight kickboxing world title against Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58, available live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com, this Friday, April 5.

A victory would guarantee a unification matchup against Chingiz Allazov, and given their reputation as the best kickboxers on the planet today, it certainly looks inevitable as to why a hypothetical rematch between the pair should go down in North America.

The Superbon Training Camp founder lost his crown to Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January last year, and there will be no grander stage for him to execute revenge than ONE 168 or ONE 170.