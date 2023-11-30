“I hope I get to watch Messi play” – Rodtang says it’s still one of his dreams to watch Lionel Messi dazzle in person

Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon hopes to one day watch football’s current GOAT, Lionel Messi, play in person.

‘The Iron Man’ is known for his incredible work in the art of eight limbs, but had he not pursued a career in combat sports, Rodtang would have likely found his fame and fortune as an elite-level footballer.

Though he may have gone a different route in life, the Thai sensation and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is still a massive fan of the sport and recently showed off a new prize in his collection: a Lionel Messi autographed jersey.

“Hello, it's me again, Rodtang Jitmuangnon,” Rodtang said in a video on Facebook. “This is one of the best days of my life I've been waiting for this for several days, almost months, this is what I’ve been waiting for. I couldn’t even think that I would ever get it. It's finally in my hands right here, check it out! The Inter Miami jersey, behold. It's valuable, an Inter Miami tee with Lionel Messi’s signature."

He added:

“A big thank you to Messi and his bodyguard for this, for sending it to me. Thanks a lot. I hope I get to watch Messi play from the pitchside.”

Rodtang competes in Muay Thai’s biggest fight in 50 years

After establishing himself as one of the greatest strikers in the sport, it was time for ‘The Iron Man’ to put his skills to the test against one of the sport’s most formidable foes, ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two warriors were matched up in the ONE Friday Fights 34 headliner on September 22. Needless to say, the fight did not disappoint.

For three rounds, Rodtang and Superlek went toe-to-toe in what many called the best fight in the history of the sport.

In the end, Superlek saw his hand raised via a unanimous decision, though many fight fans disagreed with the result, suggesting that Rodtang did more than enough to walk away as the victor.

Did you agree with the judges, or do you believe ‘The Iron Man’ should have emerged victorious in the already-iconic battle?

More importantly, who’s ready for the rematch?