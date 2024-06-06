"I hope I'll be the one" - 'Excited' Rodtang eager to get Takeru superfight booked after ONE 167

Rodtang Jitmuangnon still wants in on a Takeru Segawa megafight under the ONE Championship banner.

The Thai megastar was slated to face the Japanese kickboxing icon when the promotion returned to Japan for ONE 165 this past January. Unfortunately, a hand injury prevented that dream fight from going down inside the Ariake Arena.

In turn, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepped up to take on the former three-division K-1 world champion, walking away with a deserving unanimous decision that forced Takeru onto a spell on the sidelines.

The Japanese fighter, however, appears to be in good spirits throughout his recent trip to Thailand, participating in several fight week activities in line with this Friday's American primetime card.

That certainly did catch the attention of 'The Iron Man,' who had this to say during the official ONE 167 press conference in response to securing a war against 'The Natural Born Crusher.'

Rodtang shared:

"I'm excited to see that Takeru has recovered from his injury. Once he fully recovers, I hope I'll be the one to face Takeru next."

While he waits for any news or confirmation from the ONE matchmakers, the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete will keep his eyes focused on his next assignment inside the Impact Arena this Friday.

The 26-year-old takes on Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing encounter that will be part of a loaded ONE 167 card. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch their fight and the entire card live and for free.

Denis Puric eyes a finish of Rodtang

'The Bosnian Menace' has gone to town with his words in the lead-up to his fight against Rodtang.

He claims the Thai megastar has had it easy in his tenure under the ONE spotlight. Additionally, 'The Bosnian Menace' remains certain that he'll beat his foe to the punch and get the biggest win of his career to date.

Now, that the time of talking is almost over, the 39-year-old is ready to walk the talk and shock the world.

He told ONE Championship previously:

"My performance will be my final words. I'm gonna be in the ring with two gloves on and I'll let it do the talking."