“I hope he shows up with a bold haircut” - Roman Kryklia ready for Lyndon Knowles’ flair at ONE Fight Night 30

Roman Kryklia is prepared for everything Lyndon Knowles could bring to their Bangkok belter, including his innate showmanship.

The reigning two-sport king will defend his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against Knowles in the main event of the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card on Friday at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kryklia detailed the traits that make Knowles such a different fighter from his past competition.

The British slugger is a pure brawler with uncanny speed and athleticism for a 6-foot heavyweight, but his fighting style wasn't the only aspect Krkylia noticed.

The 6-foot-7 knockout machine added that Knowles is a certified character who can pull off flamboyant styles outside the ring.

Roman Kryklia, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title, said:

"I want to thank him for sharing this big moment with me. And I hope he shows up with a bold haircut so the fans don’t just focus on me!”

Although ONE Fight Night 30 marks Knowles' promotional debut, the multi-time WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion is a familiar figure during ONE Championship's events.

Knowles is the younger brother of famed coach Christian Knowles and would often be in the corner whenever ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty suits up for his fights.

Sporting a sophisticated moustache and a bright pink bowler hat, Knowles is an easy man to spot either at the stadium or on the television screen.

As for Kryklia, the Ukrainian big man is more on the quiet side of things and would just let his fighting do the talking.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Roman Kryklia confident his world title defense won't need the judges' cards

Roman Kryklia is one of the most intimidating strikers on the planet, and he's confident his ONE Fight Night 30 showdown against Lyndon Knowles won't last the full five rounds.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Kryklia said:

"I don’t think this one goes the full five rounds. Heavyweights, small gloves, Muay Thai rules — add in elbows and knees, and there’s a high chance of a knockout."

Kryklia is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, with five of his wins coming via knockout.

