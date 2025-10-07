"I hope he thinks he can try and do that to me" - Ian Machado Garry mocks Belal Muhammad’s game plan against Jack Della Maddalena

Ian Machado Garry recently took aim at Belal Muhammad, citing his strategy against Jack Della Maddalena.Muhammad made his first welterweight title defense against Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315 earlier this year. The Australian fighter used slick striking combinations while successfully defending multiple takedown attempts from Muhammad and became the new 170-pound kingpin via unanimous decision.Muhammad is now set to make his octagon return against Garry in the co-main event of UFC Qatar on Nov. 22 at ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. Championship Rounds recently took to X and shared the Irishman's remarks, which stated:''Belal Muhammad, when he was defending his world title in Montreal, Canada, thought that he could outbox a boxer. He was an idiot. And he was wrong. I hope he thinks he can try and do that to me. It'd make my life easier but why we talking about that?''Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:As for Garry, he was undefeated in the lead-up to his title eliminator bout against top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 last year. Despite his strong performance, he lost by unanimous decision. The 27-year-old made his octagon return in the main event of UFC Kansas City, where he took on emerging contender Carlos Prates, who had yet to be defeated in the octagon. He put on a dominant performance and won via unanimous decision.Belal Muhammad issues stern warning to Ian Machado GarryBelal Muhammad is ready to silence his critics when he faces Ian Machado Garry at UFC Qatar later this year. In a recent YouTube video, the former welterweight champion vowed to teach a valuable lesson to Garry :''You talked. You begged. You pleaded. You tweeted. You made stupid videos. We obliged. November 22, Ian Garry, I’m going to see you in Qatar. Let’s see if you back up all the talk. Let’s see if you’re ready for it. You’re cocky, you’re young. You only have one loss [to Shavkat Rakhmonov] that you’re proud of because you didn’t get finished but this is a different animal. You’ve never been in the cage with anybody like me. You’ve never seen anybody like me and on November 22, you’re gong to be broken like you’ve never been broken before...I’m going to beat you up. It’s going to be a bad day, a bad night for you. I just want to get this loss off my back.''