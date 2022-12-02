Dagestan's Murad Ramazanov is an incredibly skilled fighter with an undefeated record in MMA. The Russian-born athlete had a strong background in wrestling but did not realize his knowledge gap until he transitioned to MMA.

Murad Ramazanov spoke to ONE Championship and recalled when he first began training in MMA:

"I joined a pro team under Yusup Saadulaev and there were so many skilled guys among them! I thought I was good, but I was humbled. I got caught in triangles and armbars, which I didn't like. I wanted to spar with MMA guys who were great on the ground and on their feet, but I didn't have enough skill. I wasn't planning to go straight into MMA, but I quickly realized that I was only good in one area: wrestling."

Being the competitor that he is and now knowing that he has skill gaps somewhere pushed him even further to make progress in MMA and improve his game. He continued:

"My new goal was to become a well-rounded fighter, to learn how to use elbows and knees, and how to mix wrestling and striking. I was about 16 years old and it was a great age for this transition. I had a good base, but was not a hardcore wrestler yet and could quickly pick up striking and learn new techniques."

Murad Ramazanov looking to get a title shot

Russia's Murad Ramazanov has made massive improvements in his MMA skillset. The unbeaten athlete is on the cusp of earning a shot at the welterweight throne in ONE Championship. Before he can meet the world champion, Christian Lee, he must defeat Roberto Soldic at ONE on Prime Video 5.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2 and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Murad Ramazanov is booked to face the former KSW two-division world champion Roberto Soldic. 'Robocop' is a dangerous southpaw knockout striker who is looking to make a name for himself globally.

The winner of Ramazanov and Soldic will be next in line to battle for Christian Lee's ONE welterweight crown. It will be a clash of styles as the Dagestani wrestler takes on the dangerous knockout striker.

