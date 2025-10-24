"I was humiliated" - Rukiya Anpo fixated on getting revenge against Masaaki Noiri in ONE Championship

Rukiya Anpo hasn't forgotten the pain of defeat, and it's fueling his every move in ONE Championship.The 29-year-old makes his promotional debut against Marat Grigorian in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, the former K-1 champion opened up about his loss to Masaaki Noiri back in September 2021 and how that defeat became the driving force behind his journey to the global stage.&quot;When I lost to someone like Noiri, I was humiliated. I was so frustrated. But that feeling made me stronger and do better, you know? That experience brought me to ONE Championship,&quot; Rukiya Anpo said.'Demolition Man's' honest admission shows that he's fired up to renew his rivalry with Noiri, who claimed the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title with a fierce TKO of Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in Saitama this past March.The 32-year-old striking wizard now faces reigning champion Superbon in the main event of ONE 173, looking to unify the division's gold. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRukiya Anpo can position himself for a rematch vs. Noiri if all goes to planFor Anpo, watching his former rival compete for the undisputed world title on the same card where he makes his promotional debut adds extra significance to his own journey.A victory over the 34-year-old Grigorian, a former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger and former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion, would position Anpo as a potential world title challenger.The Japanese striker has already made it clear that he views himself as the rightful champion of the division, and earning a rematch with Noiri—this time on the biggest martial arts stage in the world—remains his ultimate goal.Of course, Noiri must first overcome Superbon. That said, even if the interim king suffers a loss to the Thai striker, an all-Japanese tie between Noiri and Anpo to decide who gets a shot at Superbon's gold in the future is another solid option.Rukiya Anpo's defeat in 2021 has planted the seed for what he hopes will be a redemption story that ends with ONE Championship gold around his waist and revenge over the man who handed him one of his most painful losses.Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.