"I think I can handle this" - Superbon ready to take on Masaaki Noiri's unique style in ONE 173 title unification

Superbon is confident he has the tools to solve the puzzle that Masaaki Noiri presents when they collide in Tokyo.The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion defends his crown against interim titleholder Noiri in a world title unification bout that headlines ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the 35-year-old Thai striking icon shared his thoughts on Noiri's fighting style and revealed he's faced similar challenges throughout his decorated career.&quot;I have seen many kickboxers with the same fighting style as Noiri. I have some methods to cope with great and strong kickboxers with this same style. I think I can handle this,&quot; Superbon said.For the Thai megastar, competing on enemy territory in front of Noiri's passionate Japanese fanbase only heightens the pressure to perform at his absolute best and prove his methods can neutralize the hometown hero's arsenal.A successful world title defense would reaffirm his status as the undisputed king of the featherweight kickboxing division and validate his belief that experience can triumph over momentum. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNoiri rides into this fixture off a second successive highlight-reel finish in the organization. The Team Vasileus star captured the interim crown with a third-round finish of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.It was the 32-year-old's second win of the year after he finished Iraqi standout Shakir Al-Tekreeti with low kicks in the second round of their kickboxing tiff at ONE 170.Superbon is beyond pumped to compete on ONE 173During a separate interview with Nick Atkin, Superbon bared his excitement to compete in &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun.&quot;The Bangkok-based athlete said he's left no stone unturned for this massive matchup, and he hopes to return to winning ways after being stunned by Tawanchai in a Muay Thai world title fight this past January.&quot;I'm excited to get back to kickboxing and to fight. I'm going to prepare hard for the fight, and I think it's going to be exciting for me in Japan,&quot; the featherweight kickboxing king shared.Will it be Superbon or Noiri who gets their hand raised in this epic main event matchup at ONE 173?Fight fans eager to witness this world title unification can grab their tickets here. Those tuning in from around the world can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing details in their region.