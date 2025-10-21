Superbon promises vintage performance against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173: "I will make this the best fight in my life"

Superbon is determined to deliver the performance of his career when he steps into the Circle in Tokyo.The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will cross paths with interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri in a world title unification bout that headlines ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.Ahead of their massive headliner showdown, the 35-year-old Thai striking great spoke with ONE Championship about his mindset for the high-stakes clash and what fans can expect when he faces the hometown hero.&quot;This is the fight that I cannot lack anything. I missed [a few things] in my previous fight, and I cannot make the same mistake again. I will make this the best fight in my life, as great as I can,&quot; Superbon said.The Thai's vow to deliver a flawless performance reflects his understanding of the challenge ahead.Noiri, the 32-year-old former K-1 champion, claimed the interim featherweight kickboxing title with a fierce TKO of Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in Saitama this past March.To add to Noiri's momentum, Superbon will compete on enemy territory in front of Noiri's passionate Japanese fanbase, which only heightens the pressure to perform at his absolute best. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuperbon says winning is an absolute necessity vs Masaaki NoiriThe Superbon Training Camp founder heads into this showdown with his back against the wall.In his last outing at ONE 170 in January this year, the Thai striker saw his two-sport dream hit a harsh reality check when Tawanchai knocked him out in round two.Almost 11 months since that painful loss, he has equipped himself with new skills and tricks to make sure he gets his hand raised against Noiri.Should he successfully unify the gold in Japan, he told members of the media at the ONE 173 press conference that he'll want a rematch against the PK Saenchai man for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.&quot;I think this fight is going to prove once again that I am a top player. I feel that as the champion, it’s really important for me to win this fight. And then I want to go back to the rematch [against Tawanchai]. So I cannot lose this fight for sure,&quot; he said.Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.