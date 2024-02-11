“I am who I am” – Jonathan Haggerty’s brother Freddie Haggerty wants to carve his own identity and destiny

Freddie Haggerty, younger brother to Muay Thai star Jonathan Haggerty, says he wants to carve his own identity and destiny in ONE Championship.

Growing up in an athletic family, it’s no surprise Freddie Haggerty chose Muay Thai as his career path of choice.

His 26-year-old sibling, ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is the proud owner of two major world titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing, which he achieved by knocking out former bantamweight king Nong-O Hama and ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

The young superstar is on his way to make history again this year to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown against ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19. Their electric main event is scheduled to air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Being a brother to a guy like Jonathan certainly casts a long shadow. But Freddie is undaunted by the journey ahead, especially after putting on an incredible debut performance at ONE Friday Fights 49, with a stunning second-round knockout over Muay Thai veteran Dankalong Sor Dechapan.

Although he’s off to a great start, Freddie made it a point to explain that while he grew up and trained with Jonathan, they are completely different people.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Freddie made it a point to explain that distinction to his fans by saying:

“I’m my own person. We’re both Haggertys, but Jonathan is who he is, and I am who I am. We’re two completely different people. We’ve got our own lives. Our own journeys. So I’m here to enjoy my journey.”

Jonathan Haggerty believes Felipe Lobo deserves a “big beating”

Jonathan Haggerty was just fresh out of his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match against Felipe Lobo’s teammate Fabricio Andrade, when he told the Brazilian that he wanted to fight him next.

The provocation reignited a fiery feud between the pair, which started back in April 2023 when Lobo defeated Muay Thai veteran Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9. With their match set for February 16, Haggerty is prepared to give Lobo a well-deserved beating to prove he’s the superior Muay Thai fighter.

The young Brit spoke to ONE Championship recently and had this to say about his impending showdown against Lobo:

“It’s not every day the champion is calling out a top contender. It should be the other way around. I just can’t wait to give him a beating. That’s all.”