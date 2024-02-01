“I’m buzzing” – Rising star Freddie Haggerty makes good on KO prediction in rousing ONE debut

ONE Championship newcomer Freddie Haggerty is proud to have delivered on his promise of an explosive promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 49 on January 26. In particular, the way he called it right on how his fight would end in his favor.

The 19-year-old British striker, who is the younger brother of double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty, knocked out Dankalong Sor Dechapan in the second round of their strawweight Muay Thai clash at the promotion’s weekly fight series at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Haggerty had his struggles early in the contest, including being dropped by his Thai opponent late in the first round, but battled his way back. He unleashed a flurry of strikes in the wind-up of the second frame to KO Dankalong.

The Knowlesy Academy/Team Underground fighter shared his excitement over the win in a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, including how a second-round finish was how he saw his debut outing would go down.

Freddie Haggerty said:

“I’m buzzing, man. Honestly, I've been saying it all week. Someone asked me what round it would be and I did say round two.”

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty impressed with brother Freddie’s ONE debut

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty was in the corner of brother Freddie for his promotional debut last month in Bangkok, Thailand, and came away impressed with his performance.

The younger Haggerty was an impressive winner at ONE Friday Fights 49 on January 26, knocking out Thai Dankalong Sor Dechapan in the second round of their strawweight Muay Thai showdown.

The reigning bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king saw Freddie Haggerty battle his way through adversities before rising and scoring the impressive KO win.

During the in-ring interview following his brother’s victory, Jonathan Haggerty shared what went through his mind throughout Freddie Haggerty’s fight and how proud he is of him, saying:

“It was nerve-wracking. It was worse than being in there cause when I’m in there, I’m in control, and I had no control. I just let him do his magic, and he’s destined for this, you know. He’s going to be great.”

While he follows his brother’s journey in ONE, Jonathan Haggerty is also advancing his career. He is to see action at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 where he will defend his Muay Thai world title against Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.