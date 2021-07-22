"I have no idea what him and his coaches were thinking" - Dustin Poirier questions Conor McGregor's gameplan at UFC 264

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has come out with a statement questioning Conor McGregor's gameplan for their third fight at UFC 264.

In an interview with Teddy Atlas, 'The Diamond' opined that it was not smart of McGregor to come with a kick-heavy gameplan if his leg was really compromised:

"It's not a smart gameplan if it [Conor McGregor's leg] is hurt, you know. Especially where he was kicking, he was kicking not my thigh or my calf muscle, he was kicking at my knee. Every kick was bone on bone...Even with technique, usually you want to set up these kicks, he was throwing them by themselves. Usually, you wanna punch before you kick, just to set it up, just to get him thinking about something else," Dustin Poirier said.

The Louisiana native admitted he had no idea what the Irishman's coaches were thinking with a kick-focused gameplan in the trilogy bout:

"Maybe it was in his head that he needed to come out and show me that he can do it too because I tore his leg up in the second fight...I have no clue what him and his coaches were thinking."

You can watch the full interview below:

Dustin Poirier has beaten 'The Notorious' twice in a row and is now in line for the next title shot against Charles Oliveira.

Dustin Poirier has arguably the best resume in the UFC lightweight division

With a win over Conor Mcgregor at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier has solidified himself as one of the best 155-pound fighters to ever grace the octagon. During his stint in the lightweight division, 'The Diamond' has run through the competition. He has several UFC champions on his resume like Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. Six out of his last seven wins have come against UFC champions (interim or undisputed).

So, 'The Diamond' has a solid argument for having the best resume in the 155-pound shark tank right now.

