  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I had some incredible moments” - Aung La N Sang lists his favorite achievements in epic MMA career

“I had some incredible moments” - Aung La N Sang lists his favorite achievements in epic MMA career

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 07, 2025 19:05 GMT
Aung La N Sang lists his favorite achievements in long MMA career. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang lists his favorite achievements in long MMA career. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Myanmar hero Aung La N Sang called it a career following his final ONE Championship fight last week in Thailand. It was a professional run that he looked back on with a lot of fondness, as he said it was full of standout moments.

Ad

'The Burmese Python' rode into the sunset a winner at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3 at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He scored a brilliant second-round TKO win over fellow veteran fighter Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden in their featured middleweight MMA battle.

The match and victory were the last for the 40-year-old Kill Cliff FC standout in his illustrious 20-year career, the last 11 years spent under ONE Championship, where he realized his goal of becoming a world champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In an interview with the promotion following his last match, the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion shared his favorite moments in the "Home of Martial Arts," which include his victory over Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Aung La N Sang said:

"Man, I had some incredible moments. The first moment would be winning in front of the Myanmar crowd in the Thuwunna Stadium, the first world title. And then competing against like Brandon Vera, somebody that I looked up to in Japan, and defending my light heavyweight belt.
Ad

He further continued:

And then probably this one ranks one of them up there as well. And also being able to compete in Bangkok in the Lumpinee Stadium. It’s one of my dreams come true."
Ad

In ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang compiled a 16-6 record and held both the middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles simultaneously at one point.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Aung La N Sang highlights power of Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36

While he came out victorious at ONE Fight Night 36, Aung La N Sang highlighted that the win did not come easily as he had to deal with the punching power of Zebaztian Kadestam on fight night.

Ad

The Myanmar-born fighter spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship following his second-round TKO win over 'The Bandit,' saying:

"Yeah, man, I still feel it. Now I know why he knocks people, puts people to sleep. He hits so hard. I felt his punches, and now I know why he knocks people out, like, cold. It was one of those things that was kind of hard because I’ve been a fan of his and a friend of his — it was kind of hard. But you know, as a mixed martial artist, as fighters, that’s what we do."

Apart from winning his final ONE Championship match, Aung La N Sang's victory at ONE Fight Night 36 also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications