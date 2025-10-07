“I had some incredible moments” - Aung La N Sang lists his favorite achievements in epic MMA career

Myanmar hero Aung La N Sang called it a career following his final ONE Championship fight last week in Thailand. It was a professional run that he looked back on with a lot of fondness, as he said it was full of standout moments.'The Burmese Python' rode into the sunset a winner at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3 at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He scored a brilliant second-round TKO win over fellow veteran fighter Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden in their featured middleweight MMA battle.The match and victory were the last for the 40-year-old Kill Cliff FC standout in his illustrious 20-year career, the last 11 years spent under ONE Championship, where he realized his goal of becoming a world champion.In an interview with the promotion following his last match, the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion shared his favorite moments in the &quot;Home of Martial Arts,&quot; which include his victory over Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36.Aung La N Sang said:&quot;Man, I had some incredible moments. The first moment would be winning in front of the Myanmar crowd in the Thuwunna Stadium, the first world title. And then competing against like Brandon Vera, somebody that I looked up to in Japan, and defending my light heavyweight belt.He further continued:And then probably this one ranks one of them up there as well. And also being able to compete in Bangkok in the Lumpinee Stadium. It’s one of my dreams come true.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang compiled a 16-6 record and held both the middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles simultaneously at one point.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in North America.Aung La N Sang highlights power of Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36While he came out victorious at ONE Fight Night 36, Aung La N Sang highlighted that the win did not come easily as he had to deal with the punching power of Zebaztian Kadestam on fight night.The Myanmar-born fighter spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship following his second-round TKO win over 'The Bandit,' saying:&quot;Yeah, man, I still feel it. Now I know why he knocks people, puts people to sleep. He hits so hard. I felt his punches, and now I know why he knocks people out, like, cold. It was one of those things that was kind of hard because I’ve been a fan of his and a friend of his — it was kind of hard. But you know, as a mixed martial artist, as fighters, that’s what we do.&quot;Apart from winning his final ONE Championship match, Aung La N Sang's victory at ONE Fight Night 36 also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.