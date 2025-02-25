"I did my job" - Bibiano Fernandes looks back on building ONE's bantamweight division through his hard work

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes called it a day at ONE 171: Qatar, having played an instrumental role in the promotion's evolution for over a decade.

'The Flash' wrapped up his illustrious MMA journey inside the majestic Lusail Sports Arena last Thursday, Feb. 20, defeating longtime rival Kevin Belingon by a split decision for the 25th win on his resume.

While his rivalry against 'The Silencer' will go down as one of the most epic chapters between two martial artists in the promotion, it's hard to overlook the work he's put in to make the 145-pound division one to watch.

The 44-year-old veteran discussed this during the ONE 171: Qatar post-fight press conference. Though he didn't blow his own horn, Bibiano Fernandes admits he laid the foundation for the divisional kings after him, saying:

"I built that for Lineker and Fabricio, and for the next future champion. I'm very happy with what I did. When I look back, I [would] say, I did my job. Not only in mixed martial arts but in jiu-jitsu."

Bibiano Fernandes graced the global stage of the promotion with several epic performances on his way to becoming an 11-time bantamweight world champion.

Outside his legendary career, 'The Flash' found near-similar success in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The AMC Pankration man won 11 gold medals and three IBJJF world champions before swapping his gi for four-ounce gloves.

Watch the full press conference here:

Bibiano Fernandes thanks Renzo Gracie for guidance through martial arts journey

Besides giving a shoutout to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for providing fighters an opportunity to shine on a global platform, Bibiano Fernandes sent a heartfelt message to BJJ icon Renzo Gracie during his post-fight speech with Mitch Chilson.

He shared:

"Another guy I want to say [thank you to], this guy for me is very special, Renzo…Renzo Gracie! Flash Academy is because of you my boy. Renzo, you the man. I appreciate you. I appreciate everything that you did for me. Thank you, Renzo. Gracie family forever."

ONE 171: Qatar is available via replay at watch.onefc.com.

