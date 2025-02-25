“I appreciate everything that you did for me” - Bibiano Fernandes thanks Renzo Gracie in his retirement speech at ONE 171

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil has decided to ride off into the sunset of his career following one last dance at ONE 171 last week.

Fernandes took care of business against fierce Filipino rival 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon, turning in a vintage performance, and then announcing his retirement in the Circle shortly after.

'The Flash' took home a three-round split decision victory for his efforts, and then proceeded to thank a litany of major influences in his career, among them ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, and legend Renzo Gracie.

About Gracie in particular, Fernandes said in the cage:

"Another guy I want to say [thank you to], this guy for me is very special, Renzo…Renzo Gracie! Flash Academy is because of you my boy. Renzo, you the man. I appreciate you. I appreciate everything that you did for me. Thank you, Renzo. Gracie family forever."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.

Bibiano Fernandes thankful for opportunity to help grow ONE Championship: "It's been a long time"

There's no denying 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes' impact on the world's largest martial arts organization, ever since the legend joined ONE Championship over a decade ago.

Now that he has decided to hang up his gloves for good, the Brazilian can't help but feel sentimental as he looks back on his legendary career.

He told ONE Championship:

"You know what, I built that bantamweight division. I was here [as a] 11-time winner [of the] division. Next, I’m 45 right now. Thank you Chatri. Thank you ONE Championship. I’ve been here for 14 years, it’s been a long time."

