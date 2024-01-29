“I just anticipated a lot more scrambles” – Garry Tonon surprised he was able to finish Martin Nguyen in one round

First-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender and former ONE world title challenger, ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon, is absolutely elated with his performance last weekend in Tokyo, Japan, where he made quick and easy work out of former two-division ONE world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen in the birthplace of mixed martial arts.

Tonon locked horns with Nguyen at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which took place live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Going up against the no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender and a legend in his own right, Tonon knew Nguyen was going to be one of his toughest tests to date. However, the 32-year-old BJJ icon showcased his improved skills, got the takedown early, and quickly sought the rear-naked choke to force the tap.

Nguyen barely got off any offense and was rendered completely ineffective.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the post-fight interview, Tonon expressed his excitement.

‘The Lion Killer’ said:

“Feels amazing! I didn’t think I was gonna be able to do it inside the first round - not that I don’t believe in myself - but I just anticipated a lot more scrambles and stuff like that.”

What’s next for ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon?

With his victory over Martin Nguyen, Garry Tonon retained his top spot in the featherweight MMA division in ONE Championship and has likely earned another crack at the coveted gold.

Reigning champion Tang Kai and interim titleholder Thanh Le are scheduled to resolve the disputed belts by unifying them at ONE 166: Qatar later this year. However, it won’t be a far stretch of the imagination to think Tonon will have the next shot at capturing the prestigious ONE Championship throne.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Garry Tonon’s next fight.