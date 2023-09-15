"I just had my baby" - UFC women's strawweight clarifies after news of being released from the UFC spread like wildfire

UFC women's strawweight contender Tecia Torres has taken to social media to set the record straight on the swirling rumors regarding her departure from the promotion.

In a candid post on her official social media handle, Tecia, currently no. 10 ranked in the strawweight division, offered a straightforward explanation:

"For those who've been asking and saw today's post… I certainly haven't bid farewell to the UFC… I've just welcomed my bundle of joy and taken a break… hence the drop in my rankings due to inactivity… but rest assured, I'm still rocking that top 10 spot... and I'm gearing up for a comeback in 2024! 👊🏽 #fakenews"

This much-needed clarification comes in the wake of widespread reports from some notable sources, suggesting that 'The Tiny Tornado,' alongside three other fighters, had been given the pink slip from the fight roster.

Tecia's fans and followers were understandably concerned when the news of her release started circulating like wildfire. However, her personal message has put all speculations to rest.

Tecia Torres, boasting a record of 13 wins and 6 losses, has been a stalwart in the promotion since 2014, consistently occupying a top spot in the strawweight division. A closely contested split-decision defeat to Mackenzie Dern at UFC 273 in April 2022 marked a temporary pause in her career.

Prior to this setback, Torres was on a remarkable three-fight winning streak, triumphing over Angela Hill, Sam Hughes, and Brianna Fortino.

Top UFC middleweight removed from UFC roster

In a significant development, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has bid farewell to one of its veteran middleweight contenders, Derek Brunson.

With 23 wins and nine losses, Brunson has been a prominent figure in the promotion, boasting a lengthy career with the organization. However, his recent performance trajectory, marked by a two-fight losing streak, raised questions about his future in the promotion. Brunson's most recent bout resulted in a second-round TKO defeat at the hands of Dricus Du Plessis in March. Before that, he faced a knockout loss to Jared Cannonier, snapping his remarkable five-fight winning streak.

During his victorious streak, Brunson secured wins over formidable opponents, including Darren Till, Kevin Holland, Edmen Shahbazyan, Ian Heinisch, and Elias Theodorou.

The promotion has also released Zarah Fairn from its ranks. Fairn's last appearance dates back to UFC Paris, where she suffered a decision loss to Jacqueline Cavalcanti following a prior decision loss to Josiane Nunes. Her debut featured a first-round submission win over Megan Anderson, but she subsequently faced a first-round TKO defeat at the hands of Felicia Spencer.