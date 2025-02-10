"I just beat him up" - Khamzat Chimaev gets honest about how he communicated with Sean Strickland while training together

Khamzat Chimaev, known for his fearless attitude, recently addressed his training experience with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. When asked about how they communicated during training, Chimaev made it clear that there wasn’t much talking—just fighting.

At UFC 312, Strickland failed to regain his middleweight title in a hard-fought battle against reigning champion Dricus du Plessis. The result has now set up the stage for a potential showdown between 'Borz' and 'Stillknocks'.

With Chimaev’s suffocating grappling and du Plessis’ unorthodox striking, this matchup could redefine the division’s landscape. As Chimaev continues his rise, his confidence and past sparring sessions with Strickland only add to the intrigue of what lies ahead.

Chimaev responded when asked how he communicated with Strickland during their sparring session:

"We didn’t communicate. I just beat him up.”

Tim Welch breaks down key physical edge that could trouble Khamzat Chimaev against Dricus du Plessis

Tim Welch, a respected MMA coach known for his work with elite fighters, recently shared his thoughts on the potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis.

Welch believes du Plessis could present a serious challenge for Chimaev, particularly with his ability to endure the early rounds and push the pace in the later stages of the fight. He said:

"I do believe that he is going to be a very tough challenge for Khamzat. I feel like he's going to be able to last those first couple of rounds, and then when he gets to the third, fourth, fifth round, his cardio might take over."

He further added:

"I'm curious about the odds on that because Khamzat for sure is going to come out, and in the first two rounds, he's going to take DDP down, and there's a good chance he's going to take his back. Is DDP going to be able to survive the rear naked choke, the face smash, when he smashed Robert Whittaker's face? I do believe he's going to, and then in the third, fourth, fifth round, something Khamzat really hasn't experienced yet."

