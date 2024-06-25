“I could just f**k these people up” - Mikey Musumeci brings out his ‘rebel’ side to deal with disrespectful rivals

Be it bullies or loud rivals, Mikey Musumeci has had enough.

The American superstar is usually very positive and big-hearted, but this time, he's shown a bit of his 'darkside'.

After getting his revenge against Brazilian Gabriel Sousa via submission, he was still fired up with the fact that there are so many disrespect within the sports that he loves the most: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Trending

In an interview session with The MMA Hour, Musumeci mentioned why he feels so hard for BJJ, regardless of all disrespectful rivals.

'Darth Rigatoni' said:

"Like, who's better than who? And there's no talking. So I felt like it was the place I thrived and excelled in the most because I was just free. I didn't have to show anyone, I didn't have to act anyway."

He then continued with a strong statement:

"I could just f**k these people up, and that's why I have this rebel part of me that I feel like I wasn't able to show for a long time, and now I feel like it's coming out of me more and more. I feel like I have such a good circle of people around me now that I could just be my authentic self. I don't really care who likes me or not."

Watch the full interview below:

Mikey Musumeci hones stand-up skills with help from Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Unbeatable in his ONE Championship appearances so far, the ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci has now started a new journey in the stand-up realms, with the help of his new BFF, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Although now he's tasked to go up three divisions and challenge the lightweight ruler Kade Ruotolo's belt, he shared the experience of training with Rodtang in an interview with The MMA Hour.

He said:

"Yes. Right now I have the craziest challenges in my life in jiu-jitsu, right? I had to hold off on focusing on MMA. But I do love Muay Thai. I love learning it. And I'm best friends with Rodtang, one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world. And he wants to teach (it to) me."