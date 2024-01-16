"I just fell in love" - Fans react to Polyana Viana's tattoos shared two weeks before UFC 297

Polyana Viana is a massive fan of anime shows, particularly 'Naruto', and she isn't afraid of showing it. The UFC strawweight contender recently posted some new snaps on social media to show off her Naruto-themed tattoos, and fans couldn't help but be impressed.

Viana is scheduled to fight Gillian Robertson at UFC 297 this weekend. The event is set to go down at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and will be headlined by a Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis middleweight title fight. While Viana is coming off a second-round submission loss against Iasmin Lucindo at UFC Vegas 78, she's undoubtedly looking forward to redeeming herself against Robertson.

The Brazilian strawweight fighter recently took to Instagram to show off her tattoos, which are mainly Naruto-themed. On her bicep, she sported a Naruto and Kurama design. Her forearm had a bold wolf, while her stomach had a tattoo of a 'Sealing' symbol. On her chest, Viana sported a 'Pain' tattoo, another famous character from Naruto.

In the background, one could also see figurines of characters from popular animes like Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece. Fans soon flooded her comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Oh, I just fell in love."

Another fan wrote:

"Beautiful. My champion."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @polyanaviana

When Polyana Viana spoke about her favorite anime character and her love for cosplay

It's no secret that Polyana Viana is a die-hard anime fan and loves to dress up as her favorite characters from her beloved shows. Given her obsession with the world of cosplay and manga enactment, many have wondered why she's never walked out for a fight sporting an anime-cosplay look.

At the UFC Vegas 78 pre-fight press conference last year, she explained why she couldn't walk out in anime-themed attire and revealed her favorite character to cosplay. When asked who she liked the most, she stated:

"I think all of them... Hold on, Uzui from Demon Slayer."

She then explained why she doesn't play dress-up at official UFC events or fights and said:

"I've tried so many times. I've actually asked to come in with a bandana. They've never allowed it... I've even tried [asking] to wear a Naruto bandana, but I can't. Apparently, Naruto is a brand that does not allow it. I've tried so many times, but they never let me do it. If I could, I definitely would."

Catch Polyana Viana's comments below (4:28):