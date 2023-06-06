"Pain dropped the bag" - Fans go crazy as UFC star Polyana Viana cosplays in X-rated Naruto-themed video

UFC women's strawweight contender Polyana Viana seems to be a massive fan of famous Japanese manga series Naruto. 'Dama de Ferro' recently posted an X-rated video cosplaying a conversation between two characters from the anime.

For context, Viana is dressed in Akatsuki attire and enacts a highly suggestive dialogue between anime characters Nagato, also known as 'Pain,' and Konan. The dialogue is from the script of an old Brazilian film.

Polyana Viana posted the video to Instagram, sporting a bold 'Pain' tattoo on her torso. She captioned the video:

"Pain too slow. Do you remember this scene?"

Needless to say, fans, and users went wild and made their thoughts known in the comments section.

One fan translated the Portuguese audio and wrote in English:

"Gonna translate for you: Context - The talking in the background is from a famous Brazilian movie."

One fan appreciated the Brazilian's acting skills and wrote:

"The Oscar goes to @Polyana Viana."

Another fan jokingly made an observation, saying:

"Pain dropped the bag."

One user joked about wanting to learn Portuguese after watching Viana's video, writing:

"Duolingo start Portuguese lessons."

One user jokingly suggested that the video made Dana White confirm Polyana Viana vs. Zhang Weili, stating:

"And Dana White has just confirmed Polyana will get the next title shot against Weili."

Another user wrote:

"Love this woman, I gotta learn Espanyol."

One fan joked:

"Konan will feel 6 ways of pain."

Another fan wrote:

"I've got a plan, when I make it to the UFC, help me catch Stylebender/Jinchuriki."

Check out some more reactions below:

Who is Polyana Viana fighting next?

It was recently reported that Polyana Viana is set to face Iasmin Lucindo at UFC Vegas 78 on August 12.

The fight will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT



Strawweight warriors Polyana Viana and Iasmin Lucindo are set to collide at UFC Vegas 78 on August 12!



Viana is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Jinh Yu Frey in November last year. She had two subsequent matchups against Emily Ducote canceled in April and May. 'Dama de Ferro' is now 3-2 in her last five outings.

Meanwhile, Lucindo earned a unanimous decision win over Brogan Walker in a flyweight bout this past April, with each judge scoring it 30-27 in her favor. The victory was significant for the 21-year-old, who lost her UFC debut against Yazmin Jauregui at UFC San Diego.

