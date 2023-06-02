It appears as though there is a strawweight bout between Polyana Viana and Iasmin Lucindo is set for UFC Vegas 78, which is scheduled to take place on August 12. A venue hasn't been announced, but it's expected to take place at the Apex.

According to MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz, the all-Brazilian bout between Viana and Lucindo is set for the event. 'Dama de Ferro' will look to extend her winning streak after bouncing back from her loss to Tabatha Ricci. She earned an impressive 47-second knockout win over Jinh Yu Frey this past November, which also earned her a post-fight bonus for Performance of the Night.

Lucindo, on the other hand, is also coming off a bounce back performance of her own. She most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Brogon Walker in a flyweight bout, with each judge scoring it 30-27 in her favor. It was a significnat win for her career, especially considering she lost to Yazmin Jauregui in her promotional debut, which snapped her 7-fight winning streak.

It will be an interesting to see which strawweight can extend their winning streak, especially consindering that Lucindo will be returning to 115lbs.

Who will be headlining UFC Vegas 78?

UFC Vegas 78 will be a very appealing one for the Brazilian fans as the event will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

'The Silent Assassin' will look to snap his two-fight losing skid, which includes losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal. It has been a set back of sorts as he was riding an impressive 4-fight winning streak that included wins over Michael Chiesa and former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, 'RDA' continues to prove that he has a lot left in the tank as he is 3-1 in his last four bouts, with his loss coming against surging lightweight Rafael Fiziev. He most recently earned an impressive submission win over Byran Barberena, which saw him submitt him with a neck crank.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | The UFC have requested event permits to hold cards in the UFC Apex on July 15th and August 12th.

