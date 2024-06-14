"I just leave it all out there" - Mikey Musumeci apologizes for emotional outburst after pulling one back versus Gabriel Sousa

Mike Musumeci apologized for his emotional outburst following his victory at ONE 167. Three years after coming up short against Sousa under the WNO banner, Musumeci got some sweet revenge, submitting the Brazilian standout with a calf slicer just past the three-minute mark of their bantamweight grappling showdown.

Immediately following the match, 'Darth Rigatoni' delivered a fiery post-fight speech inside the Circle, dropping F-bombs and criticizing his opponent's never-ending barrage of trash talk over the years.

However, Mikey Musumeci quickly apologized during the ONE 167 post-fight press conference, blaming his penchant for curse words on learning Portuguese.

"I’m sorry guys," Musumeci said. "But, I just leave it all out there, you know. I definitely, I’m not cursing as much as I used to. I used to not curse as a kid, but when I learned Portuguese it started making me curse."

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 167 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

With the win over Sousa, Mikey Musumeci moved to 7-0 in ONE Championship. Now that the biggest rematch of his career is in the books, the New Jersey native will turn his attention toward making history once again.

Scheduled to return to the Circle on Friday, September 6, Musumeci will move up three weight classes from his post as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion to challenge the current lightweight submission grappling titleholder, Kade Ruotolo.

If Musumeci comes out on top, he will become the first-ever two-division submission grappling king in the promotion. But it won't just be about 26 pounds of gold when two of the best BJJ practitioners in the world square off on martial arts' biggest stage.

Both Musumeci and Ruotolo boast undefeated records, meaning both belts and pride are on the line when ONE heads back to The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—for ONE 168.

Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6 at Ball Arena.

