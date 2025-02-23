"I just lost brain cells listening to that" - Fans react in disbelief as Bryce Mitchell uses hand-drawn "geometry" to claim the the Earth is flat

Bryce Mitchell has once again baffled the internet with his assertions about the Earth being flat. Many people mocked Mitchell for his outrageous explanation.

Mitchell is well-known for his advocacy of the flat earth theory, which contradicts the evidence on the planet's shape. Championship Rounds recently took to X and posted a clip of 'Thug Nasty' claiming that the earth is flat by creating a sketch of a helicopter as an example.

The combat sports news outlet captioned the post, writing:

''If you don’t understand geometry of spheres and circles that’s gonna go right over your head…I’m actually a lot smarter than a lot of y’all think.”

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''I just lost brain cells listening to that.''

Another one stated:

''Great to see Bryce steer clear of 20th century European history, and focus on what he’s knowledgeable about again.''

Other fans wrote:

''I like this gimmick. Colby washed so I need a new person to dislike''

''Unless I’m missing something he just made the case of the Earth being a sphere. It takes the helicopter longer because of the Coriolis Effect. The shape of the planet curves and is constantly spinning''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Sean Strickland also responded to the aforementioned tape in his Instagram story. He explained to Mitchell why helicopters above ground do not notice the planet's rotation. The former champion said that it is because the atmosphere rotates with the Earth.

''So, the atmosphere is matter, it's dense. It's not as dense as the ground, but it's dense...I promise you, it's f*cking all around us. So, you gotta look at the atmosphere like the ocean. The ocean is connected to the Earth via gravity and inertia, so whenever the Earth is spinning, the atmosphere is spinning. So this is why planes and helicopters continue to spin with us.''

Screenshot of Sean Strickland's Instagram story

When Bryce Mitchell criticized Joe Rogan for not buying into the flat earth theory

In the past, Bryce Mitchell has pushed Joe Rogan to invite him to his podcast so that they can debate whether or not the Earth is flat.

Mitchell claimed that Rogan is too "scared" and has not yet invited him to feature on his show during a previous appearance on the Champ and the Tramp podcast.

''No man, I think he's a little bit scared brother. That's the thing, people think I have the burden proof. Go outside and look, do you see the Earth spinning a thousand miles an hour?... No you don't... Here's the thing, I have what I believe proof. The sun is small and closer than what they're saying it is and it's the exact same size as the moon. The sun and the moon. they're the exact same size in the sky."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

