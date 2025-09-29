  • home icon
  "I just love to fight" - Sanzhar Zakirov says he keeps getting better and better with every performance

“I just love to fight” - Sanzhar Zakirov says he keeps getting better and better with every performance

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 29, 2025 13:15 GMT
Sanzhar Zakirov | Image credit: ONE Championship
Sanzhar Zakirov | Image credit: ONE Championship

Fighting comes naturally for proud Uzbekistan warrior Sanzhar Zakirov.

The no. 4-ranked flyweight MMA contender attributes his early success to his undying passion for combat sports.

His profession is not just a means to survive for ‘Tornado’. For Zakirov, it’s a way of life.

The undefeated 22-year-old phenom shared in a ONE Championship interview:

"All my fights go smoothly, but I learn and grow from fight to fight. I just love to fight, if I had the chance, I would fight every month."
Zakirov’s perfect 15-0 professional record reflects his natural talents in mixed martial arts.

His six consecutive victories in the world's largest martial arts organization proved he is the real deal, while his consistent improvements show his superstar potential.

Despite his rapid rise, the Khaturaev Team representative believes fans have only witnessed glimpses of his true potential.

So far, Zakirov's well-rounded striking and grappling arsenal has been an unsolvable puzzle to everyone who faced him.

The young Uzbek sensation will look to unleash his full form against Chinese knockout artist Hu 'Wolf Warrior' Yong at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video.

Hu Yong unfazed by Sanzhar Zakirov's undefeated record

Hu Yong couldn't care less about Sanzhar Zakirov's immaculate 15-0 run.

The Chinese star's confidence has battled some of the biggest names in the stacked 135-pound MMA ranks and doesn't seem to be impressed by his talented adversary.

As far as 'Wolf Warrior' is concerned, 'Tornado' will be bidding goodbye to that winning streak at ONE Fight Night 36.

The Fighting Bros Club athlete confidently told ONE Championship:

"His undefeated record stems from not having faced me yet. He poses no threat to me—only an opportunity for me to prove my strength."

ONE Fight Night 36 will broadcast live in U.S. Primetime on October 3 from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free for North American Prime Video subscribers.

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

