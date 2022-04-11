"I just need to be more aggressive" - Ian Garry labels areas that he needs to improve on

Ian Garry was full of self-reflection and criticism during his post-fight interview after his decision victory over Darian Weeks. 'The Future' was making his second appearance for the UFC.

Garry debuted for the UFC at UFC 268, with a highlight finish in the first round over Jordan Williams. The Irishman had been hoping to make it two finishes in a row, but was unable to find it, settling instead for a unanimous decision victory:

"It was a great experience to get a full three rounds, obviously I want to finish every fight. Im fast, I'm really f*****g fast... I just need to work and have more aggression."

Garry, understandably disappointed he didn't get the finish, then spoke about how he needs to improve as a fighter and what he'll work on moving forward.

This win moves Ian Garry to 9-0 in his professional career and 2-0 in the UFC. The Irishman already has his eyes on a double-digit win record and was quick to praise his new gym, Sanford MMA, where fighters such as Kamara Usman and Gilbert Burns also train. Garry reiterated that his improvement is based on him pushing himself outside of his comfort zone, which he's able to do with the vastly different and exceptional skillsets the gym provides.

The welterweight star was quick to thank his family, friends and his team on Instagram after his victory.

Ian Garry on Conor McGregor

Asked about their exchange on social media, Garry was quick to praise fellow Irishman Conor McGregor for the messages of good luck before his welterweight bout:

"Even the fact people are asking him about me when he's straight out of court is mad. Hearing my name come out of this sport's biggest superstars mouth, people would pay for that!"

It's no surprise to hear that Garry's dream is to be on a future card with McGregor himself and was visually in awe at the thought of the two of them on a pay-per-view in Las Vegas, jesting that the city would have to be locked down if the two fighters were to appear on the same card together.

You can watch the full post-fight interview here:

A McGregor comeback is certainly on the cards. Only time will tell if Garry can maintain his perfect record in the UFC to pursue his dream of fighting alongside McGregor.

Edited by John Cunningham