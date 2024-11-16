"I was just scared" - Colby Covington gives immediate reaction to Jake Paul's win over Mike Tyson, predicts potential fight with 'The Problem Child'

Colby Covington was in attendance for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Nov. 16. After seeing Paul's abilities up close and personal, 'Chaos' believes he would be able to topple the challenge of 'The Problem Child'.

Covington is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the UFC's welterweight division. But having stated that he had almost solely focused on his boxing skillset over the past few years, the former UFC interim champion was confident he would be able to finish Paul.

The 36-year-old was interviewed by Fight Hub TV following the event's conclusion, where he shared his reaction to Tyson's defeat. He said this:

"I love seeing Mike out there doing what he loves to do, it's his passion. But I don't know, I think Jake looked a little soft tonight. He doesn't look like a real boxer, professional boxer that's been training the last ten years. He needs to come see me one day, a guy that's in his prime that's gonna walk him down and have that cardio."

He continued:

"I did [expect Paul to KO Tyson]. Mike's a little bit older... I was just scared, I didn't want to see Mike get hurt. I'm happy he's walking out of that ring and he's healthy... I'd love to fight [Jake Paul]. He's talked a lot of s**t about me in the past... That's all I've been practicing the last couple of years, boxing and wrestling... Just pressure, get him tired. He doesn't like to fight in the pocket. He likes to sit back... I wear on him, dirty box him and I finish him inside eight [rounds] for sure."

Colby Covington to fight Joaquin Buckley in a stunning turn of events

Joaquin Buckley was scheduled to face fellow welterweight title prospect Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Tampa, the final event of the promotion's 2024 schedule.

But with Belal Muhammad having been forced out of his UFC 310 title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov, the Irishman has replaced 'Remember The Name'. Garry and Rakhmonov will now face off in the pay-per-view co-main event in a title eliminator bout.

Buckley will now face Colby Covington in an unexpected turn of events.

The promotion took to X on Nov. 16 and announced the new UFC Tampa main event, posting this:

"Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley is ON for December 14th!"

