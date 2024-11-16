Shavkat Rakhmonov slams top-ranked welterweights in light of Ian Garry fight booking at UFC 310: "You’ve all let fans down"

Shavkat Rakhmonov has lambasted some of the current biggest names and top-tier fighters in the UFC welterweight division after it was confirmed that he'll fight Ian Garry next. Additionally, 'Nomad' expressed his respect for Garry while also directing a warning at him.

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was initially booked to defend his championship against the undefeated Rakhmonov. Their showdown was to headline UFC 310 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on Dec. 7, 2024. However, in late October, Muhammad withdrew from the matchup owing to a bone infection in his left foot.

As such, the previously booked co-headliner, a UFC flyweight title bout between current champion Alexandre Pantoja and challenger Kai Asakura, has been promoted to serve as the UFC 310 headliner. Also, speculation abounded that Rakhmonov could fight unbeaten Irishman Garry in an interim UFC welterweight title bout at the event.

Trending

The UFC has now officially confirmed that Rakhmonov will fight Garry in a five-round welterweight match that'll co-headline UFC 310. Though an interim belt won't be at stake, the matchup is expected to serve as a title eliminator, with the winner fighting Muhammad when the latter returns.

Following Muhammad's withdrawal from UFC 310, Rakhmonov expressed interest in fighting any of the elite welterweights and putting on a show for the fans at the event.

After the confirmation that he'll fight Garry, the Kazakh combatant took to X and criticized multiple top welterweights. He specifically jibed at the champion Muhammad, ex-champion Leon Edwards, ex-interim champion Colby Covington, ex-champion Kamaru Usman, and top contenders Jack Della Maddalena and Sean Brady for supposedly letting the fans down. Rakhmonov tweeted:

"I'm very disappointed in our division. Belal, Leon, Colby, Kamaru, Jack, Sean - you've all let fans down. The only one who backed up his words is Ian, and I respect that. But make no mistake, @iangarryMMA - I'm coming for your 0 and will fight for the belt after"

Expand Tweet

Garry responded to Rakhmonov's aforementioned tweet by seemingly expressing his excitement for their upcoming clash. 'The Future' wrote:

"I agree this division is very disappointing - but you and I knew this day would come, let's go put on a show..."

Expand Tweet

Shavkat Rakhmonov slams Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington

Both Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington were rumored to be stepping in to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. Meanwhile, Ian Machado Garry was initially expected to fight Joaquin Buckley in the headlining match of UFC Tampa on Dec. 14, 2024.

However, after Belal Muhammad pulled out of the UFC 310 (Dec. 7, 2024) event, the Garry-Buckley matchup was scrapped. Instead, Buckley is expected to fight Covington in the UFC Tampa headliner, while Garry fights Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Rakhmonov's latest criticism against the high-ranking welterweights appears in line with his previous remarks made in the same vein. 'Nomad' recently made waves by implying that 170-pound divisional staples Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington were avoiding him and simply putting up a facade for the public. Taking to X, he'd recently jibed:

"All I hear are empty callouts! No real intention, no action. Just posturing for the media and fans @USMAN84kg @ColbyCovMMA"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback