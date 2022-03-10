"I just don't see Jorge Masvidal getting a shot at the title again" - Michael Chiesa explains why he is leaning towards more money fights for 'Gamebred', suggests a fight against Nate Diaz

According to Michael Chiesa, Jorge Masvidal might never fight for the UFC title again in his career. Chiesa believes Masvidal is better suited to bouts against big names for a better payday.

Speaking to Paul Felder on the UFC Round-Up show, 'Maverick' revealed that he wants to see his former opponent 'Gamebred' fight Nate Diaz next in a rematch. Here's what he had to say about Masvidal's future fights:

"I just don't see Jorge Masvidal getting a shot at the title again. He had two good shots against Kamaru usman. You know, the Nate Diaz fight was kind of talked about for them doing rematch with the BMF title. We all saw how that ended with the cut. I am kind of leaning towards more money fights for Jorge Masvidal. I think that him signing the new contract, there's still so much value in watching him as a fighter. He's a very fan-friendly style. In and out of the octagon, he's a very polarizing individual. So, I feel like a Nate Diaz fight will make sense."

Watch Felder and Chiesa discuss what's next for Masvidal:

Felder agreed with Chiesa's point. 'The Irish Dragon' believes Masvidal is an exceptional striker and could get the chance to show off his skills if he is matched up against another striker. He also feels that the wrestling-heavy style of the likes of Colby Covington doesn't give 'Gamebred' the chance to showcase his full arsenal of skills.

Jorge Masvidal fought Nate Diaz in 2019

Masvidal vs. Diaz headlined the UFC 244 pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden in 2019. The inaugural BMF belt was put on the line for the fight.

Masvidal started the contest strong and significantly hurt Diaz in the very first round. His dominance continued as he battered the Stockton native with excellent combinations. After the third round, the doctors called a stop to the bout due to a massive cut over Diaz's eye.

Watch Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 244 below:

Many were not happy to see the fight stopped in that manner. Since then, Masvidal has fought Kamaru Usman twice for the title and Colby Covington just last weekend, losing all three bouts. Meanwhile, Diaz fought Leon Edwards at UFC 263 and lost via unanimous decision.

A rematch between Masvidal and Nate Diaz may have no implications for the title picture, but it's one that fans will no doubt want to see again.

