"I just don't see him winning that fight" - Michael Bisping weighs in on a potential matchup between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Bisping recently stated that he doesn't see Nate Diaz winning in a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

A fight between Diaz and Chimaev has been rumored for a while. While 'The Count' acknowledged that Diaz is a megastar, he favors 'Borz' to take the win if that contest happens.

Bisping clarified that he is not hating on Diaz or riding on Chimaev's hype. Rather, the former middleweight champion is siding with Chimaev because of the performances he has displayed in his UFC career so far. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bisping spoke about Nate Diaz's chances against 'Borz':

"In a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, I just don't see him winning that fight. That's not me being a hater. That's not me being a d**k rider of Khamzat Chimaev or nothing like that. I am not believing the hype, I am believing ... the performances, I am believing the dominance that we've seen up until the Gilbert Burns fight. But Gilbert Burns is no joke, fought for the belt and almost knocked out Kamaru Usman in the first round."

Bisping added that Diaz has been looking to get out of the UFC and has one fight remaining on his contract. Hence, the promotion would like to offer him the toughest fight possible. A win for Chimaev against Diaz would also help the Chechen-born Swede become an even bigger star. 'The Count' added:

"So, I think that would be a great fight for Khamzat Chimaev. No.1, it gets him another win, it gets him a win over an absolute megastar in Nate Diaz. That's gonna make Khamzat an even bigger star than what he already is."

Nate Diaz recently asked for his release from the UFC

Nate Diaz has been looking for a way out of the UFC and wants to go and fight Jake Paul in boxing. UFC president Dana White also stated in a recent interview that the Stockton native should probably do just that.

White's comments caught Diaz's attention as the superstar asked the UFC to send him his release papers. He wrote on Twitter:

"Send the release"

Diaz is a bonafide superstar in the UFC. However, activity has always been an issue for him. He last fought at UFC 263 against Leon Edwards and lost a unanimous decision. However, he managed to hurt 'Rocky' in the final minute of the clash, once again showcasing why he is always dangerous in a fight.

