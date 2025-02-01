"I just started crying" - Michael Chandler gets brutally honest about "the biggest let-down" of his MMA career after UFC 309 loss

Michael Chandler has opened up about his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. Chandler squared off against the Brazilian last year in a rematch, and despite an entertaining five-rounder, 'Iron' lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Chandler recently talked about his loss on his YouTube channel. He discussed the mental challenges he faced after UFC 309 and how much that failure shattered him. In the same video, he claimed to be more confident than ever going into the rematch against 'do Bronx'. He also revealed that during his fight camp, he kept a journal and frequently wrote down his thoughts to boost his confidence.

Moreover, a win over Oliveira would've put 'Iron' back in title contention. Describing his loss, he said:

"It's 100 percent the biggest let-down in my entire career. I have never been more confident that I was going to win a fight."

The 155-pounder also added that he broke down on his way to the hotel after leaving Madison Square Garden following the fight. He added:

"I remember leaving Madison Square Garden, and me and Brie got into a black car... And they took me back to the hotel, and I just started crying. She held my hand."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (0:35, 7:36):

Michael Chandler reveals who he'd like to face next

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Michael Chandler talked about his next potential opponent. Chandler has several opponents in his mind, including Renato Moicano, Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett, and Arman Tsarukyan.

'Iron' labeled Pimblett "one of the good ones in the sport" and welcomed a high-profile bout against the Brit:

"Arman is a possibility because Dana said that he is gonna have to build himself back... People have thrown out Paddy Pimblett. Paddy Pimblett is a fun fight... It's a big fight, it's a fun fight. I'm a fan of Paddy, I like the way he does things. I like his brand. He's one of the good ones in the sport."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (12:50):

