Beneil Dariush will face Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 289, with a title opportunity likely on the line. The No.4-ranked lightweight revealed that he believes there is nothing lightweight champion Islam Makhachev can do better than him.

Speaking at the UFC 289 media day, 'Benny' confirmed that he had been guaranteed a title opportunity with a win before adding:

"I just think there's nothing really he does that I can't do better. I know people will disagree, but they used to say wrestling, I can't wrestle with the guys. Last fight I showed it. Now, we're talking about jiu-jitsu, next it's going to be striking. I could do it all and that's really what I want to show the world. I could do it all. So, as far as Makhachev goes, I don't see anything that he does that I can't do better."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

Dariush has not lost since 2018, as he has won his last eight bouts. While the No.4-ranked lightweight has not fought since UFC 280 last October, he will have the opportunity to emerge as the No.1 contender if he is able to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 289. Many believe he is the biggest threat to Islam Makhachev's title, as his wrestling is among the best in the lightweight division.

Beneil Dariush reveals his expectations for UFC 289 co-main event against Charles Oliveira

While Beneil Dariush will likely have the opportunity to receive his first title opportunity with a win at UFC 289, he will need to get through former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The No.4-ranked lightweight recently shared his expectation for the bout while speaking with Cole Shelton of BJPENNDOTCOM, stating:

"Ideally, he'll want to be on top. He'll want to take me down and be on top. I think that's the ideal situation for Charles. Stand up and get me to the ground. That'll be his ideal situation... I have no problem taking it to the ground. If the fight ends up on the ground, great. If the fight stays standing, great. It's going to be my way either way."

Check out Beneil Dariush's prediction for his UFC 289 bout with Charles Oliveira below (starting at the 9:05 mark):

While Dariush believes he will emerge victorious, he did note that Oliveira has a diverse attack. 'Benny' and 'Do Bronx' both have not entered the octagon since UFC 280 last October.

