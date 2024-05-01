"I just can't walk away" - UFC icon Jorge Masvidal explains why a potential Jake Paul boxing match could not happen

Jorge Masvidal has shed light on why a much-anticipated boxing match with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul never came to fruition.

Masvidal and Paul have traded barbs online since 2021, with both seemingly interested in a fight. However, Masvidal recently revealed on VLAD TV that his ongoing UFC contract prevented the matchup.

While a clash with Paul seemed like a possibility, Masvidal explained:

"I'm still in contract with the UFC. I'm retired, but they still hold my contract and I just can't walk away, I have to honor that contract." He added a positive note, acknowledging that the UFC "were gracious enough to allow me to go box for three fights."

The trend of UFC fighters crossing over to boxing has gained momentum in recent years, with names like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz all making the switch. Masvidal himself is following suit, with a boxing match against Diaz set for this June.

Jake Paul fires back at Jorge Masvidal over UFC contract blocking potential bout

Jake Paul remains undeterred by Jorge Masvidal's recent comments blaming his UFC contract for a stalled fight between the two. Paul took to social media to fire back at both Masvidal and his upcoming boxing opponent, Nate Diaz.

Following a press conference where Masvidal and Diaz dismissed Paul with a unified "F*** Jake Paul," the controversial social media star took to his X handle to issue a challenge. Paul claims both fighters are obsessed with him despite their attempt to downplay his skills.

He then targeted Masvidal's claim that the UFC wouldn't allow him to fight Paul, suggesting it's because Dana White fears a knockout defeat for the veteran.

‘The Problem Child’ wrote:

"Two of the biggest names in MMA can't keep my name out their mouth at their press conference that nobody watched... Jorge is literally permitted by UFC to box anyone but me because Dana knows I will put his little a** to sleep.”

Offering an alternative, Paul challenged both Masvidal and Diaz to an MMA fight under the PFL banner. Confident in his boxing abilities, Paul stated they have "no shot" against him in the ring but seems open to testing his skills in MMA.

Paul concluded by upping the ante, offering a $10 million purse to either fighter if they accept his PFL MMA challenge.

