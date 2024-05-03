“I just want to do my best” – Smilla Sundell feeling the pressure ahead of title defense against red-hot Natalia Diachkova

Swedish striking sensation and the youngest Muay Thai world champion in history, Smilla Sundell is set to face Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 tonight, May 3.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, a belt Sundell won at just 17 years old, will be on the line.

Ever since making history in 2022, Smilla Sundell has become one of the most feared 125-pound fighters in Muay Thai. Sundell's marauding style elevated by her tall and slim physique makes her nearly impossible to deal with.

It wasn't always like this, however, as the young Swede largely spent her early career as an underdog fighting seasoned adults.

Her opponent, Natalia Diachkova, is a former multi-time IFMA gold medalist and former World Muay Thai Council (WMC) world champion. Ahead of their bout, Sundell will finally enter the ring as a favorite.

On her upcoming battle, Smilla Sundell told Sportskeeda MMA on YouTube:

“Yeah, the first time I think I’m not the underdog so it’s interesting. Yeah, I’m excited. I just want to do my best.”

Watch the full interview here:

Smilla Sundell misses weight, gets stripped of world title

Controversy shrouds Sundell's bout with Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 as the towering Swede missed weight during the official weigh-ins.

'The Hurricane' missed by a wide margin - 1.5 pounds to be exact - and was given a chance to remedy the situation.

As per the rules of the promotion, Sundell needs to meet the weight requirement while also passing the hydration test, which can be tricky.

As a quick fix, she offered to shave off her long locks. After careful examination by the officials, however, doing so will only remove about a pound from her.

As a result, Sundell lost her world title and would not be eligible to win it back in the fight. Diachkova, on the other hand, made weight and will be eligible to win the belt, if she beats Smilla Sundell on fight night.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime on May 3 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.