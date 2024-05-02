Natalia Diachkova refuses to lift the lid on Smilla Sundell’s weaknesses: “I don’t like to judge fighters”

Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova is ready for her title clash against ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell this week but is keeping her cards close to her chest.

The 'Karelian Lynx' will ride her four-fight winning streak in trying to dethrone 'The Hurricane' in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 29-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout said they have prepared well for her titile bid and looking to come up with a victory come fight night. Diachkova, however, refused to reveal much about their game plan, including what they know about the game of the reigning champion.

She told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

"I cannot say much about [her weaknesses] because I don't like to judge fighters. Her strong sides, her weaknesses, it's the job of my team [to decipher]. My job is to fight, listen to my team, and listen to my trainer."

Watch the interview below:

Natalia Diachkova has been on an impressive roll since making her ONE Championship debut last year, winning all of her four fights to date, three coming by way of knockout in the first round. The latest of her victories was over Chellina Chirino of Curacao last March.

Sundell, meanwhile, will be making her second defense of her world title at ONE Fight Night 22. She retained the strap last September after defeating atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues by TKO in the third round of their all-champion battle.

ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs Diachkova will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Natalia Diachkova looking to showcase full arsenal at ONE Fight Night 22

Natalia Diachkova has established a reputation as a knockout artist in ONE Championship but said she is more than that. And she looks to showcase her full arsenal in her scheduled match later this week.

The Russian native will vie for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title against reigning champion Smilla Sundell in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up to her title bid, Diachkova shared that she is aware of some quarters questioning her abilities outside of striking and she is out to silence them with a thorough performance against Sundell:

"I am underestimated in the clinch, generally, in everything that I have not yet had time to show."

Apart from being crowned as the new ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Natalia Diachkova is also out to extend her impressive winning run in ONE Championship so far, which currently stands at four straight.