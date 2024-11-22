"I just want to be champion again" - Jonathan Di Bella eager to reclaim his spot atop strawweight kickboxing division

Jonathan Di Bella comes into his next fight highly motivated by one goal. Any martial artist will need the drive and hunger they need to climb on top of the mountain. Di Bella might have already reached those heights in his career after becoming the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion on his debut with the promotion.

After losing the belt in his last outing in a controversial fight with Prajanchai PK Saenchai that went right down to the wire, he's now just as motivated to reclaim the gold that was once his.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star returns at ONE Fight Night 26 to face Rui Botelho where getting his hand raised and moving on to a rematch with the world champion are his priorities.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Di Bella spoke about his single-minded focus regarding the world championship:

"It was a close fight. I still lost, still came out on the short end. I just want to get the belt back, that's all. I want to be champion. I like being champion. I love being champion, and yeah, I just want to be champion again."

We haven't seen Jonathan Di Bella be a contender yet

When Jonathan Di Bella arrived in the ONE Championship, he put on an instant classic against Zhang Peimian to become the world champion in his debut.

We haven't seen how he responds to adversity and comes back, even if we have seen him do that inside the ring several times.

Di Bella's loss has only got him fired up and dialed in before his encounter with Botelho at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 6.

With a win, he can deliver a powerful message to his former opponent and the rest of the division.

