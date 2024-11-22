  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I just want to be champion again" - Jonathan Di Bella eager to reclaim his spot atop strawweight kickboxing division

"I just want to be champion again" - Jonathan Di Bella eager to reclaim his spot atop strawweight kickboxing division

By Kyle Dimond
Modified Nov 22, 2024 01:20 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella is working his way back
Jonathan Di Bella is working his way back

Jonathan Di Bella comes into his next fight highly motivated by one goal. Any martial artist will need the drive and hunger they need to climb on top of the mountain. Di Bella might have already reached those heights in his career after becoming the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion on his debut with the promotion.

After losing the belt in his last outing in a controversial fight with Prajanchai PK Saenchai that went right down to the wire, he's now just as motivated to reclaim the gold that was once his.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star returns at ONE Fight Night 26 to face Rui Botelho where getting his hand raised and moving on to a rematch with the world champion are his priorities.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Di Bella spoke about his single-minded focus regarding the world championship:

also-read-trending Trending
"It was a close fight. I still lost, still came out on the short end. I just want to get the belt back, that's all. I want to be champion. I like being champion. I love being champion, and yeah, I just want to be champion again."

We haven't seen Jonathan Di Bella be a contender yet

When Jonathan Di Bella arrived in the ONE Championship, he put on an instant classic against Zhang Peimian to become the world champion in his debut.

We haven't seen how he responds to adversity and comes back, even if we have seen him do that inside the ring several times.

Di Bella's loss has only got him fired up and dialed in before his encounter with Botelho at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 6.

With a win, he can deliver a powerful message to his former opponent and the rest of the division.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी