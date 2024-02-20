"I just want to destroy him and rid him from the UFC" - Ian Garry has nefarious plans in mind for next target post Geoff Neal victory

Ian Garry was able to remain undefeated as he beat Geoff Neal via split decision at UFC 298 this past weekend. The No.10-ranked welterweight recently reiterated his interest in facing Colby Covington in his next bout.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Future' noted that he has beaten more ranked opponents than 'Chaos' before adding:

"I would love that Colby fight. I don't care where it is on the planet - if it's in Dublin, if it's in Vegas, if it's on the moon. I don't mind where it is. I just want to destroy him and rid him from the UFC. I think he's a terrible person, he's fake, he's a persona, he's a character. Yes, he has fans on his side, but that makes it even bigger and to beat someone like him - to do it in Ireland would be a dream come true. I've been shouting from the rafters to make that happen."

Garry noted that he remains focused on bringing the promotion back to Ireland, adding:

"I've said it way before I got to the UFC. I'm going to be the guy to bring the UFC back to Ireland. That's still a dream of mine. To fight in my hometown, to be the guy that brought them back, to slay a top-ten opponent in Dublin, Ireland would be a dream come true. If it was against someone like Colby, it would be even bigger because he's a piece of s**t and the world would love to see me silence him."

Garry has angled for a bout with Covington for quite some time. However, the latter has not responded to the callouts. It is unclear when the No.5-ranked welterweight is planning to return to the octagon after suffering his third consecutive title bout loss at UFC 296.

Ian Garry has not been shy about his desire to face Colby Covington next. The No.10-ranked welterweight continued to angle for the bout during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"I will put Colby Covington face down on the canvas, whether I knock him out or whether I choke him unconscious. I don't care how it happens. I know for a fact it will happen because he is never, ever, ever going to be as good as me and I just know that there is not a bigger matchup for him to take. There is no bigger paycheck for him to get at the moment because I am the biggest name he can compete against."

Garry added that Covington is no longer in the position to turn down fights. 'The Future' revealed that he is hoping to face 'Chaos' in a main event in Ireland or the co-main of Conor McGregor's return.