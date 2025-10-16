“I just want to fight in every opportunity” - Nico Carrillo moves to Thailand to be closer to the action

Scottish slugger Nico Carrillo is ready to make up for lost time, and he's relocated halfway across the world to ensure he stays as active as possible.

The fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender will return to action against Luke Lessei in a featherweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 37 in Bangkok, Thailand, live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 7.

In an online exchange with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the 26-year-old Glaswegian opened up about his recent move to Thailand and his desire to stay busy in the Circle after taking time away for his wedding.

"[I'm] super happy to be fighting again. I would've fought a lot sooner, but I had my wedding — that's all done now, and as amazing as it was, it's time to be active again with fighting," Nico Carrillo said.

"That's why I'm in Thailand: I want to be really active again. I just want to fight in every opportunity that ONE allows me. The reason for my move to Thailand is just to fight, fight, fight. I'm excited to be active again."

The move to Thailand positions 'King of the North' closer to the heart of Muay Thai and allows him to train in the sport's spiritual home while remaining ready for any opportunities that arise in ONE Championship.

Up next, 'King of the North' faces a legitimate test in Lessei. The American fighter, nicknamed 'The Chef,' rides momentum from his first-round TKO of Canadian slugger Cody Jerome at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January and is equally eager to climb toward world title contention.

A statement victory for Carrillo would push him closer to the world title picture in the featherweight Muay Thai division and undoubtedly validate his decision to relocate his entire training camp to Thailand.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 37 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 7.

Watch Nico Carrillo's full interview with SCMP below:

Nico Carrillo says giving up was never an option despite heartbreak earlier this year

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative seeks his second straight win in 2025 when he takes to the squared Circle at ONE Fight Night 37 next month.

But it hasn't been all smooth and easy for the Scotsman, who's won all his fights in the promotion inside the distance.

This past January, Nico Carrillo suffered a shocking first-round TKO loss to Thai-Algerian slugger Nabil Anane in their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title matchup.

Despite being at an all-time low following the defeat, 'King of the North' admitted that quitting never crossed his mind.

"You only truly fail when you quit. So, if you fall down and you get back up, you didn't fail; You learned. You try again. You fall down eight times, you get back up nine. When you don't get up, that's when you [have] failed."

