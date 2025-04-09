“She was there in my darkest times” - Nico Carrillo shifting focus to marrying his ‘best friend’ after going to war with Sitthichai

ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai standout 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland put his entire life on hold after losing to Nabil Anane in January in his first-ever ONE world title opportunity.

Of course, Anane delivered a savage beatdown of Carrillo that ended in the very first round. Since then, 'King of the North' had nothing on his mind but getting back in the win column, and admittedly even forgot about his upcoming wedding to his fiancee.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post, Carrillo said he is now ready to put fighting on the backburner for the meantime so he can focus on his significant other.

'King of the North' said:

"I’m getting married to my best friend in the summer. And all my attention needs to go to her now because she was there in my darkest times this year and she stood by me, she was my rock. I had a few hard conversations with her this year and a lot of plans got canceled this year because I had to come straight back out here and she was with me the whole time. So I just want to give back to her a little bit now."

Nico Carrillo gives props to fiancee for all the support: "She stood by me through everything"

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is thankful that his fiancee is an understanding person, and knew that he had to focus on his fighting career while in the meantime putting their wedding on the backburner.

The Scottish star told Mitch Chilson:

"Right now, all my attention will go to my beautiful fiance. I’m getting married to her in the summer. She has been with me through the hardest time of my life this year. She stood by me through everything, so now it’s my time to get back to her. She will get a lovely Dior bag at the airport."

