Nico Carrillo ready to splurge on a vacation with fiancee after latest bonus-winning KO at ONE Fight Night 30: "I promised her that"

The promise of delivering a knockout finish against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in their featherweight Muay Thai scrap at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4 was delivered by Nico Carrillo after securing the second-round TKO victory.

However, that was not the only promise he fulfilled, because the vacation that he vowed for her fiancee would also be granted, especially after earning one of the two $50,000 performance bonuses from the event.

The Scottish knockout artist mentioned this during his post-event conference interview with the media:

"Yes, it does. I promised her that for the Nabil fight as well. So you know what happened there. I'm really grateful to get back to her now, because she's been my rock with all this."

The 'King of the North' was joined by the reigning double champion Roman Kryklia as the recipient of the $50K bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong after he also scored a highlight-reel finish against Lyndon Knowles in the card's headliner to retain his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Nico Carrillo reveals other gifts for fiance following his bonus-collecting performance at ONE Fight Night 30

After Mitch Chilson announced that he would receive the $50,000 performance bonus, Carrillo immediately shared the initial gift that her fiance will get from him.

During his in-ring interview with 'The Dragon,' the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy-affiliated athlete stated that he would buy him an initial gift at the airport, as he stated:

"But right now, all my attention will go to my beautiful fiance. I'm getting married to her in the summer. She has been with me through the hardest time of my life this year. She stood by me through everything, so now it's my time to get back to her. She will get a lovely Dior bag at the airport."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

