"I just want to be free and fight" - Francis Ngannou elaborates on his indifference toward securing boxing championships

Francis Ngannou has revealed that he's more focused on competing against the best fighters rather than winning titles inside the boxing ring.

'The Predator' made headlines again last week when it was announced that he will return to the squared circle to face Anthony Joshua. Their bout will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is expected to happen on March 8.

Following the announcement of his bout against Joshua, the 37-year-old appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss the fight and his goals for future.

It was during the interview that Ngannou revealed he isn't focused on winning titles, he just wants to fight the best and biggest the division has to offer:

"I win this fight, I'm fighting Fury, period. Whether or not he has the belts. The thing with the titles, its a system that I don't want to fall into...You have to fit into something and I just want to be free and fight. I don't want to owe anything to anybody or to respond to anybody." [H/t The MMA Hour]

'The Predator' earned his bout against 'AJ' thanks to his valiant performance against Tyson Fury last October.

After being given a little chance by fans and pundits heading into the fight, Ngannou stunned the world with his boxing ability, even dropping 'The Gypsy King' in the third round.

Despite his efforts, Ngannou controversially found himself on the wrong side of the scorecards. However, he had earned the respect of a large section of the boxing community.

UFC featherweight predicts Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen has weighed in on Francis Ngannou's upcoming bout against Anthony Joshua.

Allen offered his take on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating that he sees Joshua as a stylistic nightmare for Ngannou. The British fighter also noted that he believes Fury overlooked the Cameroonian in their bout. Allen said:

"I think he [Francis Ngannou] has less of a chance against AJ than he did against Tyson. I think Tyson is a better boxer than AJ, styles do make fights. But I think, Tyson and knowing some of the people he's around, these guys I know 100% they were looking, for sure they were looking at that fight and being like, 'You're gonna get it, don't worry about it."

