"I keep calling him Disney Boy" - UFC Hall of Famer shares recent "abusive" DMs he received from Jake Paul 

Jake Paul has attempted, and at times succeeded, to provoke prominent figures within the MMA world since he began boxing in 2018. Paul has faced several former MMA fighters in the squared circle, having defeated Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

'The Problem Child' has also repeatedly called out UFC president Dana White over the perennial issue of fighter pay.

But it appears that UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has been targeted by Jake Paul more than most. Earlier this year, 'The Count' revealed that Paul had sent him several insulting messages, but Bisping refrained from sharing the details of the exchange.

During an interview with UK sports outlet JOE, the former UFC champion shared a recent exchange he shared with Paul. 'The Count' said:

"I have been on the receiving end of many an abusive direct message from Jake Paul. I can show you so many of them. Just the other day, out of the blue he says, 'How do Dana [White]'s nuts taste?' And I said, 'How did Tommy Fury's amateur uppercut taste?' He said, 'I'm 26 and made more money in that amateur fight than your whole career. Now you're on your knees gobblin' nuts and calling slap fights. You don't have the courage to stand up for fighters.' Blah, blah, blah..."

Bisping added:

"He came back again talking cr*p and I just went, 'Okay Disney Boy.' I'm not lowering myself to argue with him, I just keep calling him Disney Boy."

Watch the video below:

Former world champion "would love" to fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring

Former super-middleweight world boxing champion Carl Froch recently revealed that he was offered the chance to compete in an exhibition boxing match later this year by British heavyweight legend David Haye.

Froch stated that he had been contacted by Haye, who stated that 'Cobra' could choose any opponent he liked. Froch, who last fought in 2014, expressed his eagerness to face a YouTuber in the ring, particularly Jake Paul.

Froch said in an interview on talkSPORT:

"Yesterday I got a message of my good friend David Haye, a WhatsApp message saying, 'Do you want to fight [at] Christmas time, December? Exhibition, whoever you want'... He said to me, 'Fight who you want.' A journeyman, a bum, it's an exhibition..."

When asked if he would fight a YouTuber, Carl Froch said :

"Of course, I would, especially Jake Paul. I would love to iron him out. He wouldn't fight me though, would he?"

Watch the video below from 0:15: