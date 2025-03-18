"I kept trying to find the love for the sport" - Jalin Turner opens up about his decision to retire after Ignacio Bahamondes loss at UFC 313

Jalin Turner returned to the octagon earlier this month after nearly a full year of inactivity, suffering a first-round submission loss to Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313. He announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in the immediate aftermath of the bout.

'The Tarantula' recently opened up on his decision to walk away from the sport. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Turner was asked if he still feels the same way after reflecting for more than a week. In response, he said:

"Yeah, I'm still feeling the same way. It's been settling a little bit more. I got the retirement letter from the UFC and I still stand by that decision. That's just where I'm at right now with it."

Turner reiterated that he thought about retirement following UFC 300 before adding:

"I took some time off. I stepped away. I didn't fight for about 11 months, almost a year, and I was just trying to figure out if I still had the fire, the drive, the inspiration to want to continue to just fight because there was just so much going on... I just had to process some things that I was going through, and I kept trying to find the love for the sport again... It's hard to be at the top of the sport and be inconsistent mentally."

Check out Jalin Turner's comments on his decision to retire below:

Turner had previously opened up on his UFC on ESPN 52 first-round knockout victory against Bobby Green, claiming that the late referee stoppage took a toll on him. He noted that the outcome played a role in him not pursuing a finish against Renato Moicano after knocking him down at UFC 300.

Turner has not been shy about revealing that his mental health began to take a toll on him, ultimately leading to his retirement from MMA. 'The Tarantula' recently opened up about his mindset in the immediate aftermath of his decision.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Turner stated:

"I feel like a weight has been lifted, but also, it's the death of my dreams. It's hard. I mourn it. The more it sets in, the more I think about it. It's hard. Good days, bad days. I fight back tears talking about it, but I just think it's the right decision. It's the right decision for now."

Check out Jalin Turner's comments on his retirement below:

Turner added that it is his responsibility to acknowledge what he is dealing with. He noted that the fire could return, but he doesn't want to keep fans waiting while anticipating his return to the sport.

