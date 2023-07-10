"I was in a kidnap situation" - When Ronda Rousey beat up a group of men during a crazy movie theater altercation

Ronda Rousey once revealed she fought off a group of men at a movie theater and was later attempted to be sued by them for fending them off too aggressively.

At the time, Rousey was the Strikeforce women's bantamweight champion, defeating Miesha Tate to win the title back in 2012. This was around the beginning of 'Rowdy's rise to success, as she later cemented herself as one of the sport's biggest stars by winning her next seven fights in a row, all via finish.

In a video uploaded to ESPN's YouTube channel, Rousey was asked about the incident at the movie theatrer. She explained that she had asked a woman to be more polite, and her boyfriend and his friends didn't take kindly to her comment.

She then revealed she was cornered by the group and instead of fearing for her safety, she instead handidly beat down the men one by one. Ronda Rousey explained:

"I asked a lady to get some manners. Her boyfriend and his friends didnt like that and so they headed me off in the aisle. They wouldn't let me leave and they pushed me. I was technically in a kidnapping situation, I learned this from my lawyer."

Rousey continued:

"I had to defend myself and I defended myself very well and so they sued me. Whatever. The good thing was that it's an aisle so they couldn't get behind me, so I had them like one at a time."

WWE Veteran says Ronda Rousey leaving WWE is the right decision

After a championship-laden few years spent in the WWE, Ronda Rousey looks set to leave the organization this summer.

The latest reports suggest that 'Rowdy' is looking to end her relationship with the company following the conclusion of her feud with Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam next month.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, former head writer Vince Russo claimed that the time is right for Rousey to move on from WWE:

"She should get out! Let me tell you something. Listen, Ronda Rousey was a huge star in UFC. She was sooner or later going to get beat. Everybody, sooner or later, gets beat. Mike Tyson got knocked out by Buster Douglas. Sooner or later, you're going to lose. But she was a megastar and bro; she could have had a career in Hollywood. She could have been a female version of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Bro, she has so devalued herself. The WWE, outside of the cashola, has done nothing for her career. Zero!"

