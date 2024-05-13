"I kill [him]" - Oleksandr Usyk lets loose mother's explosive reaction at heated face-off moment with Tyson Fury 

Oleksandr Usyk's mother hasn't taken lightly Tyson Fury pushing her son during a face-off. 'The Gypsy King' is set to take on the Ukranian later this week in an undisputed heavyweight clash in Riyadh.

Fury being the showman he is, kept pushing his opponent when they faced off in London last November. Usyk ultimately pushed back. However, cooler heads prevailed and the unpleasantries did not escalate further.

During a recent interview with Boxing King Media, the unified heavyweight champion revealed that his mother was fuming about Fury's actions. He said:

"My mom was angry, [she asked] 'why did this man push you?' I said, mum, 'It's just show please relax'. [She said], 'listen, say [to him], if this man pushes you, I kill [him].'"

Fury vs. Usyk is expected to grant heavyweight boxing its first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000. Usyk (21-0) currently holds IBF, IBO, WBO, and WBA titles, while Fury holds the WBC belt.

'The Gypsy' holds notable wins against Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, and Otto Wallin among others. However, his recent close fight against MMA star Francis Ngannou, during which he suffered a knockdown, has caused a few fans to question his ability to take on Usyk.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old champion pugilist has been a formidable force in the division since moving up to heavyweight in 2019. He holds back-to-back wins against former champion Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury believes former "cruiserweight" Oleksandr Usyk will struggle against him

Size will play a role in the upcoming undisputed heavyweight title clash, or so thinks Tyson Fury.

During a recent press conference, 'The Gypsy King' opined that his size advantage against Oleksandr Usyk was going to be the deciding factor in the fight. The Briton is billed at 6ft 9 inches by Boxrec, while his opponent stands at 6ft 3 inches.

Fury elaborated:

"We have weight divisions for a reason. Me being an encyclopedia in boxing, I've studied every heavyweight [and] cruiserweight that has ever lived. When the cruiserweight steps up to the big boys, usually they get found wanting. Even the greatest cruiserweight that has ever lived, Evander Holyfield, when he stepped up to the big boys in 'Big Daddy' Bowe [and] Lenox Lewis, he was found wanting... because size really matters... He going to be found wanting, when he fights me."

