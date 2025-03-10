“I kind of want them to try it out” - Superlek admits he wanted to put his online hecklers through the wringer

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may look like the most composed fighter inside the cage, but he admitted that there were times when online critics became the bane of his existence.

In an interview with Nickynachat, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion admitted that he almost invited his online adversaries to meet him at his gym and show their mettle.

Superlek, of course, never gave in to his intrusive thoughts and let his detractors live by with as little pain received as possible.

"Yes, there have been times. Actually there were moments like that where I think 'If you’re better than me, come fight me.' I know they don’t actually know much about it [fighting] but I kind of want them to try it out," he said.

Superlek often posts clips of his training camps and these videos usually receive a deluge of comments ranging from admiration to utter criticism.

While fellow fighters and fans who have knowledge of the sport often praised Superlek or wished him luck, the Thai megastar admitted that some comments would irk him to no end.

Nevertheless, Superlek kept his head forward and continued to work on his craft.

'The Kicking Machine' is already one of the greatest fighters in Muay Thai and kickboxing, and he holds an impressive 139-29-4 overall record and has a stellar 15-1 slate in ONE Championship.

Superlek is now set for a huge world title unification match when he faces off against Nabil Anane, the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Check out Superlek's entire interview below:

Superlek Kiatmoo9 reveals one of his plans once he hangs up the gloves

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is smack in the middle of his athletic prime and is miles away from his retirement, yet he's already thinking of what he wants to do once his fighting career is over.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek admitted that he wants to open a grocery store as a gift to his mother. He said:

"There are other businesses or careers that I am interested in. In addition to running my own gym, I would also like to open a grocery store for my mother. I am currently thinking and planning."

