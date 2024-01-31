"I knew what everybody was making" - Tyron Woodley sounds off on dismal UFC fighter pay, explains reason behind departure 

Tyron Woodley had a successful run atop the welterweight division, claiming the title from Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 and defending it four times. 'The Chosen One' recently revealed that his departure was tied to fighter pay and making the same amount as Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, who was never able to capture a title.

Speaking to Demetrious Johnson on the MightyCast podcast, Woodley stated:

"I was going to leave the UFC after [fighting] Darren Till. I told them, ‘F**king cut me, dog. Ya’ll don’t want me here. Why ya’ll keep holding on to me, dog?’ We [kept] fighting and s**t every fight because you know how I was. I was a gorilla... I knew the numbers so well. I knew what everybody was making. I’m not finna go out there and be making the same as ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone."

Woodley continued:

"That motherf**ker ain’t never touched gold in his life. That’s just a principle thing. Sometimes when you’re an African-American in this game, they think you should just be appreciative. I’m not just appreciative. I’m thankful that you gave me an opportunity, but you didn’t give me the gifts. God gave me the gifts. I’m thankful to him." [h/t MMA Junkie]

Check out Tyron Woodley's comments on being paid the same as Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone below (starting at the 35:00 mark):

Woodley did not leave the UFC after defeating Darren Till. He wound up losing the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision in his fifth and final title defense at UFC 235. Despite never capturing UFC gold, Cerrone was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023. 'The Chosen One' has yet to receive such honors.

Tyron Woodley claims he argued over Demetrious Johnson's pay

Demetrious Johnson has previously revealed that he was also not thrilled with his pay during his time in the UFC. During his appearance on the MightyCast podcast, Tyron Woodley revealed that he fought for the promotion to pay 'Mighty Mouse' more, stating:

"I argued with them [UFC] over you a couple times... You got DJ who got [11] titles, but you going to pay ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone the same as him? Cowboy was making [$350,000]. He never touched gold ever. So, your reason behind him making $350,000 per fight is that he never complains, he takes any fight that you offer him, he’ll even fight injured, he’ll even fight last-minute notice. That don’t work for me." [h/t MMA Junkie]

Check out Tyron Woodley's comments on Demetrious Johnson's pay below (starting at the 37:59 mark):

Johnson added that the UFC's fighter pay structure defeats the purpose of being a champion. He pointed out that CM Punk was making more money than him in his mixed martial arts debut despite 'Mighty Mouse's' accomplishments in the sport.