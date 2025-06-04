"I knew that I wouldn't have any strength" - Tawanchai details compromised condition leading to stunning loss to Masaaki Noiri

His bad recovery after the official weigh-in during his last fight, on March 23, at ONE 172 against Masaaki Noiri, was one of the suspects that Tawanchai PK Saenchai identified that led him to lose the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title clash at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

During his recent appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Tawanchai explained that he never had the ideal recovery for this particular match compared to his previous bouts, as he revealed:

"I brought rice with me, and I thought I'd be fine. But on the morning of the fight, I felt dizzy, like I was low on energy. The food I brought also went bad. When I got in the ring, I was so much thinner than usual. In my previous fight, I gained 7-8 kilograms after the weigh-in, but for this one, it was only 3 kilograms. I knew then that I wouldn't have any strength."

Ad

Trending

Watch Tawanchai's interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion believes it's one of the crucial things he mishandled during fight week because he didn't have the prime form he wanted for the world title battle.

Tawanchai expressed his desire to run it back with Masaaki Noiri in front of his home crowd in Thailand

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym-affiliated athlete has revealed his desire to have a second meeting with the Japanese striking superstar and potentially avenge his TKO loss against him.

Ad

Tawanchai shared this during the same appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, and he even demanded that he wants to run it back in his home turf in Thailand after their first match went down at Noiri's home country, as he declared:

"I'm looking forward to the rematch. I believe I will get my revenge. And I want the rematch to happen in Thailand."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.