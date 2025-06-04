"I knew that I wouldn't have any strength" - Tawanchai details compromised condition leading to stunning loss to Masaaki Noiri

His bad recovery after the official weigh-in during his last fight, on March 23, at ONE 172 against Masaaki Noiri, was one of the suspects that Tawanchai PK Saenchai identified that led him to lose the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title clash at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
During his recent appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Tawanchai explained that he never had the ideal recovery for this particular match compared to his previous bouts, as he revealed:
"I brought rice with me, and I thought I'd be fine. But on the morning of the fight, I felt dizzy, like I was low on energy. The food I brought also went bad. When I got in the ring, I was so much thinner than usual. In my previous fight, I gained 7-8 kilograms after the weigh-in, but for this one, it was only 3 kilograms. I knew then that I wouldn't have any strength."
Watch Tawanchai's interview here:
The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion believes it's one of the crucial things he mishandled during fight week because he didn't have the prime form he wanted for the world title battle.
Tawanchai expressed his desire to run it back with Masaaki Noiri in front of his home crowd in Thailand
The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym-affiliated athlete has revealed his desire to have a second meeting with the Japanese striking superstar and potentially avenge his TKO loss against him.
Tawanchai shared this during the same appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, and he even demanded that he wants to run it back in his home turf in Thailand after their first match went down at Noiri's home country, as he declared:
"I'm looking forward to the rematch. I believe I will get my revenge. And I want the rematch to happen in Thailand."
