“Let me redeem myself” - Tawanchai hell-bent on securing a rematch against tormentor Masaaki Noiri

After taking some time to recuperate, Tawanchai PK Saenchai recently broke his silence about his shocking defeat at the hands of Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172 last March.

Ad

The Thai megastar found himself on the short end of one of the biggest upsets of 2025 when he got finished by the Japanese striker in their battle for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Despite a strong start, Tawanchai slowed down in round 3, allowing Noiri to capitalize and score the highlight-reel knockout.

Tawanchai recently appeared on fellow ONE athlete Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube vlog, which also featured interim bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nabil Anane.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 26-year-old bared that he would personally ask ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a chance to avenge himself in a potential rematch with Noiri.

"Let me tell you right here that I definitely want a rematch. I'll ask the boss, for now I'm not interested in Muay Thai. I'll focus on kickboxing and the rematch."

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion added:

Ad

"Please let me redeem myself and restore faith!"

Ad

To be fair, Tawanchai was performing admirably and seemed to be winning prior to Noiri's surprising come-from-behind victory.

However, the Japanese star is expected to unify the belts with featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, so Tawanchai might need to exhibit patience before getting his rematch.

Tawanchai admits that overconfidence led to his downfall

Tawanchai entered this showdown as a massive favorite given his track record of excellence in the home of martial arts. Noiri, who lost his first two matches in ONE, understandably came in as a massive underdog.

Ad

In the same interview, the PK Saenchai Gym athlete owned up to his shortcomings in his recent loss:

"I was a bit overconfident, assuming that because I'm usually healthy, I could adapt to any country and eat anything. But the change in climate definitely affected me."

Watch the full vlog post featuring Tawanchai:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.